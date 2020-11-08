Gardaí looking to reunite three suspected stolen dogs with their owners

Gardaí in Tipperary are hoping to reunite three dogs seized yesterday with their owners.

The three dogs were recovered when Gardaí searched a car outside Clonmel yesterday morning.

Detectives from Carrick-on-Suir carried out the search and found the dogs in the boot of the car.

The animals were seized when the occupants in the car could not provide documentation for them.

The dogs were taken to a vet and were found not to be microchipped and are currently in the care of Gardaí.

People who may think they own the dogs are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.

Online Editors