News Irish News

Saturday 30 December 2017

Gardai locate missing teen (15) safe and well

Roza Jakubowska
Roza Jakubowska
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A teenage girl who was missing has been found safe and well.

Gardai have thanked the public for their assistance.

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News