Gardai liaising 'daily' with PSNI to ensure compliance with lockdown restrictions

Gardai are liaising "daily" with the PSNI to ensure members of the public are complying with the lockdown movement restrictions in the border counties, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Crimecall programme this evening, Garda Commissioner Harris said that the gardaí are working with their Northern Ireland counterparts to ensure movement in border counties is monitored.

“Operationally we’ll be in contact on a daily basis about managing the border area and I would talk to my counterpart Simon Byrne very regularly about these issues on how they are managing the police spreading on the whole island of Ireland,” he said.

Despite high incidence rates in border counties such as Cavan and Monaghan, the commissioner added that there have not been situations raising concern.

“From a policing point of view, we’ve worked very closely with our colleagues in the PSNI, we have not seen behaviours in the border counties which would give us a particular concern.

“In terms of the whole country, people are compliant,” he added.

He confirmed that movement restrictions imposed by the Irish government do not apply to day trippers from Northern Ireland coming into the republic.

“That’s correct, but we still manage this in terms of engaging with people, education and encouraging them to comply.

“If they have travelled to us as say trippers out of Northern Ireland, it’s likely they have breached the regulation. As they are in Northern Ireland, obviously then the police service there is out there as well,” he said.

Even though there have been reports of increased activity in recent days, Commissioner Harris insisted that compliance rates remain high.

“People are still very compliant and actual breaches of regulations are very rare.

“A great majority are still compliant with the regulations and restrictions placed upon them,” he said.

