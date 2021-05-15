Gardaí launch witness appeal after man (20s) seriously injured in Wexford collision

The crash occurred at Ballinaboola, New Ross at 11pm last night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a collision in which a man in his 20s received serious injuries in New Ross, Wexford, last night.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted at 11pm when a car left the road and struck a tree on the N25 at Ballinalboola near New Ross.

The two occupants of the car were taken from the scene by ambulance to Waterford University Hospital. The driver of the car, a male in his 20s, is understood to have suffered serious injuries. The passenger, also a male in his 20s, sustained injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The crash site has been preserved overnight for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road is not expected to reopen until later this morning.

Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Road users travelling on the N25 at Ballinaboola at the time of the collision with camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051-426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.



