Gardai launch search for missing girl (19)

Gardai have appealed for witnesses in the search for a teen missing from her home in Wexford.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses in the search for a teen missing from her home in Wexford.

Daria Adamek (19) was last seen in Redmond Square in Wexford at 8.45am on April 5 and Gardaí are concerned for her safety.

Daria Adamek

She is describes as, 5'7'', with blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black and white leggings and blue runners. Daria was also carrying a purple rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200.

Online Editors