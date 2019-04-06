Gardai launch search for missing girl (19)
Gardai have appealed for witnesses in the search for a teen missing from her home in Wexford.
Daria Adamek (19) was last seen in Redmond Square in Wexford at 8.45am on April 5 and Gardaí are concerned for her safety.
She is describes as, 5'7'', with blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black and white leggings and blue runners. Daria was also carrying a purple rucksack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200.
