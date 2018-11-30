Gardai launch search for missing girl (17)

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old girl from Dublin.

Bridget Connors (17) was last seen on Wednesday, November 28 near Eden Quay.

She is described as 5ft 2 in height, of slim build with dark blonde hair and green / blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing grey bottoms and a light blue rain jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors