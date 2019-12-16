Gardai launch search for girl (13) last seen near Dublin Airport

Gardai have launched a search for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen near Dublin Airport on December 14.

Chantelle Doyle is described as being 5.2ft with long brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black boots, a pink jacket, blue jeans and a black top.

Anyone who may have seen Chantelle or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors