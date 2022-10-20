Gardaí launch safety campaign for college students with advice on topics including drugs and sexual consent

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s the first time many students will have the full campus experience. Photo: Getty Images

Gardaí have launched a safety campaign for college students where advice will be provided on a range of topics such as rental fraud, drugs, and sexual consent.

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s the first time many students will have the full campus experience so the ‘safe at college’ campaign hopes to inform and remind them of the dangers that can arise.

There are more than 55 campus watch schemes across the country taking part in the scheme. The aim is to provide information to help keep students safe. Advice will be provided on topics such as rental fraud, money mules, staying safe, driving, drugs, sexual consent, and hate crime.

Talks are due to take place over the next few months and they will focus on the types of crime that may impact on student life.

The campus watch programme is a crime prevention and community safety programme similar to a residential neighbourhood watch scheme, and it operates as a partnership between An Garda Síochána and the campus occupants.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said the campaign has been designed to encourage students to get back out meeting each other, but safety is key.

'We want to ensure students enjoy their college experience and remind both you and your parents/carers there is information and help available through the campus watch schemes run in colleges across the country,” she said.

"Through this partnership approach you will have information about the importance of keeping safe throughout student life, be that on campus, at home or socialising both online and in person.

“Given the restrictions relating to Covid-19 last year, we recognise this year will be different as some of you may be effectively attending campus for the first time.

"It is understandable you will want to get out and meet each other. The #SafeatCollege campaign is designed to help you, to provide you with information and tools to ensure you all have a safe experience.”

Ms Hilman said the information sessions will also raise awareness of the longer-term consequences of certain behaviour, for example losing travel or job opportunities.

She added: “This safety campaign provides information directly to students and across our social media channels, we encourage you to make use of them and work with us to keep yourselves and others in the community safe.’