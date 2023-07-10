Gardaí launch probe after girl suffers injuries in Hill 16 brawl during hurling semi-final

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a teenage girl received injuries in the course of a brawl on Hill 16 in Croke Park yesterday evening.

The incident, which was captured on video, showed fans clashing on the terrace in one video, a girl who was not in any way involved in the altercation, was seen bleeding from her face.

More violent scenes on Hill 16 during Kilkenny v Clare All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Gardaí in Fitzgibbon Street are investigating the incident of alleged assault that occurred on Hill 16, Croke Park, at around 5.30pm yesterday during the semi-final between Kilkenny and Clare.

No arrests have yet been made.

“An altercation broke out between two separate persons and a female teenager (who was not involved in the incident) was injured during the incident. She received medical attention and her injuries are non-life threatening.

“Any person who has information in relation to this incident, is requested to contact Mountjoy garda station on 01-6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any other garda station.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.