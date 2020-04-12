Gardai launch probe after fire spreads across three houses in Dublin

Gardai are investigating suspected criminal damage following a house fire that spread to two other properties on Saturday.

The incident occurred at three derelict houses in Corduff, Dublin 15, yesterday evening.

It's understood the fire started at one of the houses before spreading to the other two.

It took the efforts of six units from Dublin Fire Brigade to extinguished the blaze.

6 units are currently attending 3 houses on fire in Sheephill, Blanchardstown. Large volume of smoke visible but firefighters are on scene #Dublin #fire #Fingal pic.twitter.com/orcbtf89kp — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 11, 2020

No injuries were reported.

The scene has been preserved pending a technical examination.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors