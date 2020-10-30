Gardaí launch murder investigation into deaths of mother and two children in Ballinteer

Seema Banu (37), her daughter Affira (11) and her son Fazan (6)

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation this afternoon following the completion of post mortems on the bodies of Seema Banu and her children Asfira and Faizan.

The mother and children were found dead in their home in Llewelyn Court in Ballinteer, Dublin on Wednesday morning.

It is believed they had been dead for a number of days.

Gardaí have interviewed a person of interest in relation to the deaths but no arrests have yet been made.

A garda spokesperson said: “Following the completion of Post Mortem examinations, Gardaí from Dundrum Garda Station have commenced a murder investigation into all the circumstances of the events that occurred at a domestic dwelling at Llywelyn Court, Ballinteer.

“Details of the Post Mortem results are not being released for operational reasons.

“Gardai continue to interview witnesses, conduct extensive door-to-door enquiries and gather and examine all relevant CCTV.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information in respect of these deaths to contact the investigation team at Dundrum Garda Station 01-6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigating Gardaí continue to advise that some current “uninformed speculation” circulating in public is unhelpful to this criminal investigation.

