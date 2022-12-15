Gardaí launch murder investigation after mum stabbed to death in Laois

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a woman in her mid-30s was stabbed to death in Co Laois.

The mother of a young child has been named locally as Sharon Crean. She died at an apartment on College Avenue in Mountmellick.

A man who is known to the victim remained in custody at Portlaoise Garda station tonight.

Gardaí were alerted to the crime scene shortly before 5pm on Wednesday.

Her body was removed from the first-floor apartment in a residential complex on College Avenue on Wednesday night and brought to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

Gardaí confirmed an investigation into the death of the woman is ongoing, saying: “The woman, aged in her 30s, was discovered with serious injuries at approximately 4.45pm at a residence in Mountmellick, County Laois.”

She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Thursday, 15th December 2022, the results of which will determine the course of this investigation.

“A man in his 30s has been arrested as part of this investigation and he is currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

The scene was preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information that can assist with this investigation to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile in a completely separate investigation, gardaí do not believe that a local man aged in his 40s whose body was found in a property in Newbridge, Co Kildare was the victim of foul play.

He was found by gardaí who were investigating an alleged assault on a woman in the town.

The woman, in her 30s, presented herself at Newbridge Garda Station in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

She had severe facial injuries and required hospital treatment.

Gardaí then went to the scene of the alleged assault, a home in the Newbridge area, and found the body of the man who was known to officers.