Gardai launch investigation over 'unexplained' death of man (20s) in Cork

A man in his late 20s has been found dead in "unexplained circumstances" in the early hours of this morning in Cork.

Gardaí are investigating after emergency services were called to the scene at a home at Eagle Valley in Wilton, Cork City at around 1.10am.

The man was rushed to Cork University Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The scene at Eagle Valley has been preserved for technical examination.

According to a garda spokesperson, investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors