Gardai launch investigation over 'unexplained' death of man (20s) in Cork

A man in his late 20s has been found dead in "unexplained circumstances" in the early hours of this morning in Cork.

GardaĆ­ are investigating after emergency services were called to the scene at a home at Eagle Valley in Wilton, Cork City at around 1.10am.

The man was rushed to Cork University Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The scene at Eagle Valley has been preserved for technical examination.

According to a garda spokesperson, investigations are ongoing.

