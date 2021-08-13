Gardaí launch investigation as four-month-old baby found alone in a Kerry cemetery

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to a four-month-old baby being found alone in a pram in a Kerry cemetery.

The baby girl was discovered alone in the pram in the early hours of Thursday morning in Rath Cemetery in Tralee when a passerby heard crying.

An Garda Síochána were called to the scene and a baby was found in a pram.

The baby may have been part of a large gathering which took place in the cemetery on Wednesday night.

It is believed the gathering remained at the cemetery until the early hours of Thursday morning and that the baby was found several hours later.

Gardaí took the baby girl to Kerry University Hospital for a check-up when she was discovered but luckily she was given the all clear.

The baby has since been returned to her mother but Gardaí have confirmed that investigations are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.



