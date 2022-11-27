Gardaí launch investigation after robbery of safe from cash-in-transit van with angle grinder

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two men robbed a cash-in transit van with an angle grinder in Dublin on Saturday.

The robbery occurred at approximately 6.20pm, two men approached and threatened a cash-in-transit security staff member outside a shopping centre on Orwell Road.

The men then entered the van and removed a safe with an angle grinder before leaving the scene in a silver saloon car. Gardaí said the safe contained an undisclosed sum of cash.

The car, a silver Ford Focus, was discovered burnt out at Dunree Park, Coolock, a short time later.

None of the security personnel were physically harmed in the course of the incident. The safe contained an undisclosed sum of cash.

Gardaí at Terenure station are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to motorists with dash-cam and to those with video footage, from the Orwell Shopping Centre / Orwell Road area at the time the incident or with footage of the car as it left the area, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Terenure Street Garda Station 01-6666400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.