Gardai launch investigation after man's body discovered in Dublin house

Gardai have launched an investigation into the discovery of a man’s body in Dublin.

The body of a male, aged in his early 30s, was discovered at a house in the Stoneybatter area of the city this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a house in Ashford Street at around 8am.

The office of the State Pathologist has since been notified and the Garda Technical Bureau will also carry out an examination of the scene.

At this stage gardai are keeping an open mind in relation to the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors