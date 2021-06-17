Gardaí launch investigation after discovery of body of man (30s) in Dublin

Gardaí have launched an investigation after the body of a man in his 30s was found in Dublin city centre on June 4.

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the discovery of the man’s body in the Boardwalk area of Ormond Quay Lower, Dublin 1, at 6:20am on the morning of June 4.

A post mortem has been carried out, the results of which are not being made available to the public for operational reasons.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Garda are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the Ormond Quay and surrounding areas between 6pm on June 3 and 6:20am, June 4.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Store Street on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.



