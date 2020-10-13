Gardai launch investigation after body of woman discovered in Dublin

A body of a woman in her 30's has been discovered at a property in Castlecurragh Vale, Mulhuddart, Co Dublin.

The woman was found this morning, Tuesday October 13, and circumstances are currently unexplained.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the woman's death.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Her body has been removed to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem is due to take place, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

Online Editors