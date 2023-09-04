Gardaí launch investigation after body of man (20s) discovered in Cobh, Co. Cork

A man in his 20s has died following an incident in Cobh, Co Cork yesterday evening.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the death of the man in the Ballyvoloon area.

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm on Sunday evening.

His body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

