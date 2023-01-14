| 5.3°C Dublin

Gardaí launch inquiry after body of woman (60s) recovered from River Boyne

It was reported that the woman may have fallen into the river trying to rescue her dog.

Clodagh Meaney

Gardaí in Co Meath have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was pulled from the River Boyne in Trim on Friday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene with a post-mortem due to be conducted at a later date.

The results of the examination will determine the course of the investigation.

LMFM have reported that the woman fell into the river after she tried to rescue her dog.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana told sundayworld.com that they are looking into all circumstances surrounding the discovery.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a body of a woman in the water in Trim, County Meath on Friday 13th January 2023.”

“The woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the investigation.”

