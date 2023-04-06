Gardaí launch Easter road safety crackdown as motorists warned to reduce speed

MEN are now dying on Irish roads at a rate of five-to-one compared to women as Gardaí launch their Easter road safety campaign.

Ireland has suffered a total of 45 road traffic fatalities so far this year - 37 men and eight women.

However, a dramatic decline in road deaths over March has seen the overall rate of road deaths fall to just 2pc greater than 2022 - compared to a shocking 50pc recorded over the first three weeks of January.

Motorists were warned to reduce their speed and not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs as gardaí will mount major road traffic policing operations over the Easter break.

Routine checkpoints and speed monitoring will take place as over 1m people take to Irish roads for the Easter holidays.

Gardaí urged motorists to reduce their speed - and said the priority for every motorist should be arriving safely at their destination.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) also urged motorists to allow extra time for journeys and to drive with care and consideration for other road users.

An analysis of the road safety statistics by safety campaigners, PARC, revealed that male motorists vastly outnumbered female drivers in fatal accidents.

However, PARC also found that there has been an 80pc reduction in the number of fatal road traffic collisions involving motorcyclists over the first three months of the year.

Ireland recorded a 14pc hike in road deaths last year compared to 2021.

Safety campaigners are now hopeful that the recent decline in the rate of increase in fatal collisions compared to the previous 18 months will be mirrored throughout the rest of 2023 - and that overall road deaths can be reduced.

So far this year, two motorcyclists have died in road collisions.

That represents a near 80pc reduction compared to the same period last year where nine motorcyclists had lost their lives on Irish roads.

Of the 45 deaths so far this year, 25 were drivers, nine were pedestrians, eight were passengers, one was an e-scooter driver and two were motorcyclists.

No pedal cyclist has died in a collision so far this year.

But PARC warned that there has been a significant increase in the number of drivers dying in collisions this year.

To date, 25 drivers have died on Irish roads this year - compared to 19 deaths in 2022, an increase of over 20pc.

The 45 fatalities involved 37 males and eight females - a disparity that has alarmed Gardaí, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and safety campaigners.

Almost half of the fatalities - 18 of the 45 deaths - involved men and women aged under 30 years.

Road safety campaigners, PARC, expressed concern at some of the trends apparent in fatal accidents so far in 2023.

PARC founder Susan Gray, who lost her husband in a fatal collision, said a number of measures need to be implemented including the provision of greater manpower resources for Garda Roads Policing Units, closing loopholes such as allowing motorists to renew a learner permit without having actually sat a driving test as well as overhauling the driver licence data system so that rogue motorists are more easily traced by Gardaí and the Courts Service.

She noted that while Mayo had five fatal accidents throughout the entire year of 2022, it has recorded eight fatalities already this year.

PARC wants greater coordination in the crackdown on road safety.

"The Government must tackle this chronic problem of learner drivers renewing a permit without having sat a test head-on by introducing a requirement in law for learner drivers to take a test before another learner permit can be issued by the RSA."

"Over 38,000 learners are on a permit for between three to five years. Over 22,000 are on a permit for between six to 10 years. Over 27,000 are on permits for between 11 to 20 years."

Meanwhile, RSA chairperson, Liz O'Donnell, said Ireland had to get back on track to achieve road safety targets.

"We have a shared responsibility to always be safety aware on our roads - and to pay special attention to motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians," she said.

"We simply must get back on track and reverse the increase in deaths."

"It means that all of us must accept greater responsibility when using the road and become custodians and champions for safety on the road."

"It also means progressing the 50 high impact and 136 supporting actions in the Road Safety Strategy. By doing this we can save lives and prevent injuries and put us on track to cut road deaths and serious injuries by 50pc by 2030.”

The RSA said tackling the issue of speeding on Irish roads was now a top priority for 2023.