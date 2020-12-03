Gardaí keeping an open mind after discovery of two bodies in a Waterford hostel

GARDAÍ are keeping an open mind after the discovery of two bodies in a Waterford hostel.

The discovery came shortly after 5pm when a man was discovered unresponsive at a hostel on Bath Street in Waterford

Gardaí were informed and attended the premises along with paramedics.

The first man was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be rushed to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) at Ardkeen.

While officers were at the premises, a second man was found unresponsive in a bed.

He was given emergency medical treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Both men are understood to be aged in their forties or early fifties.

Gardaí notified the State Pathologist Office and full post mortem examinations will be conducted on Friday. Both bodies have been removed to the Waterford morgue pending those examinations.

Gardaí said they are keeping an open mind about the two deaths.

The nature of their investigation will be determined by the results of the two post mortems.

One garda source said there is nothing, as yet, to indicate that the deaths were suspicious.

Toxicology tests are expected to prove central to the garda investigation.

Inquiries are already underway to determine the last known movements of the two deceased on Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon.

One man is understood to have been availing of homeless support services in Waterford.

Files on the matter are expected to be prepared for the Waterford Coroner.

