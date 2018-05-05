Gardai issue warning to drivers ahead of Bank Holiday weekend
Gardaí have issued a warning to drivers to refrain from using social media while driving over the Bank Holiday weekend.
“Ahead of the bank holiday weekend we (and everyone on your friends list) ask that you stop putting up social media stories of yourself driving,” they said on Twitter.
Ahead of the bank holiday weekend we (and everyone on your friends list) ask that you stop putting up social media stories of yourself driving. Driving requires all of your attention.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 4, 2018
When you get into your car you become a driver... not a #vlogger 🎬🚗 pic.twitter.com/RaJcWummjP
“Driving requires all of your attention. When you get into your car you become a driver... not a vlogger.”
Online Editors