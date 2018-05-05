News Irish News

Saturday 5 May 2018

Gardai issue warning to drivers ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

Stock image Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Stock image Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Rachel Farrell

Gardaí have issued a warning to drivers to refrain from using social media while driving over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“Ahead of the bank holiday weekend we (and everyone on your friends list) ask that you stop putting up social media stories of yourself driving,” they said on Twitter.

“Driving requires all of your attention. When you get into your car you become a driver... not a vlogger.”

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News