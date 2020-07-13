Gardai issue warning after man in Cork arrested in relation to suspected money laundering

Gardai have issued an appeal to the public to not let others use their bank accounts after a man in West Cork was arrested last week in relation to suspected money laundering.

The man, aged in early 20s, is believed to have allowed a large quantity of cash to be lodged and transferred using his account.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and later released.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai are now appealing to the public, particularly younger people, to be weary of situations like this that normally involve a "Money Mule", someone who transfers money illegally on behalf of other people

The practice usually involves criminals recruiting young people to help launder stolen or illegal money using their bank account.

The fraudsters recruit money mules who are promised a share of the proceeds in exchange for their bank account details.

Gardai say young people are often targeted by organised crime gangs to act as money mules, laundering thousands of euro through their accounts in exchange for a few hundred euro.

Officers are urging the public to not allow anyone to use your bank account, share personal bank account data, and to avoid sending or receiving money.

