Gardai issue security alert after suspicious device found on busy road

A security cordon and traffic diversions are currently in place on the Dublin Road in Drogheda, Co Louth, following the discovery of a suspicious device near a parked car.

The alarm was raised at 2.40pm this afternoon and gardai were alerted.

They have evacuated the area as a precaution and put a cordon in place.

The Army bomb squad was also requested to attend at the scene.

It is not yet known if there is any link between the discovery of the suspicious device and a rash of incidents that have caused tension in Drogheda, including two petrol bomb attacks, in a six hour period between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Gardai are also aware of another incident where an 18-year-old youth was assaulted with a weapon believed to be a hatchet.

Three of the six incidents took place in the Cement road area of the town.

All took place between 11.15pm Thursday and approximately 5.20am on Friday.

Gardai confirmed that the first incident involved what appears to be a petrol bomb which was thrown at a house in the Termon Abbey area.

There were no injuries in this incident and minor damage was caused to the property.

Less than 15 minutes later at 11:29pm gardaí received reports that a man had entered a halting site in the Cement Road area allegedly carrying a firearm.

Gardaí went to the location but nothing was found and no one was injured.

Two and a half hours later, at approximately 2am gardai received reports of another apparent petrol bomb incident on a roadway in a residential area of Cement Road.

Damage was caused to the roadway but there were no reports of injuries.

A short time later gardaí received reports of a car on fire in the St. Laurences Park area of Drogheda.

The vehicle has been taken away for a technical examination.

Another car fire was reported in the St Laurence’s Drive area at approximately 5.20am. That vehicle was also removed to be technically examined.

Gardai are also aware of an apparent assault on an 18 year old male with a hatchet in the Cement road area of the town at around 5pm Friday.

It is understood he was struck on the head and needed stitches.

A garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made in relation to any of the incidents and investigations are ongoing.

