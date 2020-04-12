Gardaí issue scam warning over Facebook page pretending to be National Driver Licence Service

Gardai and the Road Safety Authority are warning motorists not to fall prey to an online scam targeting drivers.

They issued the warning today after it emerged that a fake Facebook page purporting to be from the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) is advising people to contact them via Whatsapp to apply for or renew their driver licences.

The fraudsters then seek payment of more than €200.

However, gardai said the page is fraudulent and a ruse for people to part with their money.

“The NDLS does not have any official social media pages. The only way to contact the NDLS is through the official RSA social media pages or online through www.rsa.ie,” gardai warned.

“This fraudulent page has been reported to Facebook to be removed. Investigations are ongoing,” gardai said in a statement.

