Gardaí issue renewed appeal following crash in Co Cork where man (20s) died

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information following a road traffic collision in Co Cork earlier this month which claimed the life of one man.

At approximately 8.40pm on Saturday, July 1, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving two cars at McCurtain Street, Fermoy.

A passenger in one of the cars, a man aged in his 20s, who was seriously injured in the collision was removed to hospital where he later passed away.

A woman, aged in her 50s, who was also injured is continuing to receive hospital treatment. Her injuries are not life threatening.

The driver of one of the cars involved, a man aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and later charged. He is currently before the Courts.

Gardaí continue to investigate all of the circumstances of this incident and are renewing their appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the McCurtain Street area between 8.30pm and 9pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow