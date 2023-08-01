Gardaí issue public appeal for help in search for girl (14) missing from Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl who is missing from Dublin.

Rua Grumley went missing from Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, on the morning of Thursday, July 27.

Rua, who is also known as Ashley, is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slim build, long blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information on Rua’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

