Close to 100 fines per day have been issued for travel breaches since their introduction on January 11.

Almost 1,000 fines have been issued by Gardaí in the last 11 days to people in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

771 fines have been served to people for breaching the 5km rule, with another 200 currently being checked and processed by gardaí.

Gardaí have also issued 30 fines for the non-wearing of face masks in certain locations, with the vast majority of these – 26 – being in retail premises.

More than three quarters of people fined so far are male (77pc) with females accounting for 23pc.

Two thirds (66pc) of all people fined so far have been under the age of 35, with 87pc under the age of 55.

The age breakdown is: 18-25 (40pc), 26-35 (26pc), 36-45 (21pc), 46-55 (8pc), 56-55 (3pc), and 66 plus (2 pc).

All the Fixed Penalty Notices have been issued since January 11, when the fines were introduced.

A breakdown by region of the non-essential travel fines issued up to Thursday is: 144 issued in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, 315 in the East, 213 in the South, and 99 in North West.

Last weekend, over 300 fines were issued for suspected breaches of the public health regulations related to non-essential travel.

Gardaí are continuing their checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country this weekend and are reminding people that the 5km limit includes the distance travelled from their home to a location for exercise.

Gardaí have also pointed out that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well.

This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "The vast majority of people are complying with the non-essential travel regulations.

"This is very welcome. However, there are still some people who are not compliant. These regulations are in place to protect public health. At a time when significant numbers of people are dying or seriously ill we all need to do all we can to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

"If people want to protect our health service and support our doctors, nurses and other front-line workers who are putting themselves in harm’s way every day to tackle Covid-19, then they should stay home.”

