Gardaí issue appeal over missing 16-year-old

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Valerija Ivanova, who is missing from Limerick since Wednesday August 11.

Valerija is described as being 5’4” in height, with blonde hair and of slim build. When last seen, Valerija was wearing golden heels, an orange crop top and an orange skirt.

It is believed that Valerija may be in the area of Ennis, Co. Clare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Henry Street on 061 212400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.