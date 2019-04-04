Gardai issue appeal for missing woman (34)

Gardai have issued an appeal for a woman missing from Co Dublin.

Agnieska Supo (34) was last seen on April 2 in Ongar, Dublin 15.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 8’’ tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing dark blue jeans and a red and dark blue coat.

Anyone who has seen Agnieska or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

