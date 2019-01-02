Gardaí in Naas are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Nadine Walsh and 12-year-old Chantelle Doyle.

Gardai issue appeal for information on two missing girls (12 and 14)

Both girls were last seen in the Naas area on Monday evening (New Year's Eve) and despite a number of unconfirmed sightings in Dublin city centre, Tallaght and Coolock in recent days, they have not yet been located.

Chantelle (12) is described as is 5ft 2” in height, of slim build with brown shoulder length hair. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and white runners.

Nadine (14) is described as 5ft 4” in height, of slim build with long black hair. When last seen she was wearing black puffy short jacket, dark black leggings and black flat laced runners.

Chantelle Doyle

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Nadine Walsh

