Gardaí issue appeal after man injured in Clondalkin shooting incident

Gardaí are appealing for information after a man was injured following a shooting incident in Dublin.

The force said officers were investigating the "discharge of a firearm” which occurred on Friday evening in the Clondalkin area.

“The incident which took place at Cherrywood Grove is believed to have occurred at around 5pm. A male, aged in his 20s was later taken to Tallaght Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” gardaí said in a statement.

The scene was being preserved this evening and a technical examination has been completed.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Investigators appealed for anyone who may have seen the incident or have information to come forward, and they also asked anyone in the area with video footage, including dashcam footage, from around the time of the incident to make it available to them.