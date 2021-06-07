Gardaí investigating violent incident at Connolly train station which left man hospitalised 

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a man required hospital treatment in Connolly train station on Friday evening.

They attended the scene of a public order incident on Amiens Street at approximately 8:30pm on Friday.

A video of the incident shows two men fighting with a third man, who almost falls under a moving train on a platform of the station.

The man is left seriously injured and the other two men leave the scene.

Gardaí confirmed they discovered a man in his 30s who had suffered injuries as a result of this violent incident.

He was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

No arrests have yet been made but Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident and those investigations are still ongoing.

One of the men seen assaulting the man in the video was wearing a high visibility jacket but is understood not to be an employee or contracted worker of Irish Rail.

Irish Rail confirmed the incident occurred at Connolly station when “a fight commenced without warning when an individual assaulted a member of a group”.

“Our revenue protection employees on site alerted security and Gardaí, and correctly did not place themselves in harm’s way and worked to ensure that no uninvolved customers were affected.

“We are assisting Gardaí with their investigation, and CCTV has captured the full incident.

“We have ongoing joint operations across the weekend with Gardaí to prevent anti-social behaviour, and ensure a safe travelling environment for customers,” an Irish Rail spokesperson said.