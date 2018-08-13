Gardai investigating video of man putting kitten in frying pan

An investigation has been launched into a video which emerged online of a man putting a kitten in a frying pan before kicking and throwing it around the room.

The video, posted on Snapchat, shows the young man attacking the kitten as the person filming the incident laughs in the background.

Volunteers from My Lovely Horse Rescue shared the shocking footage online and were contacted by the kitten's owner, who claims they were not home at the time.

The cat has since been re-homed as the investigation into the incident continues.

It is understood the cat did not suffer serious injuries and has been examined by a vet.

A garda spokesman said: "Garda in Kilrush are investigating an incident of offences against animals. Two males have been questioned in relation to the incident which occurred in the early hours of the 13th August 2018.

"The incident occurred in Cooraclare, Co Clare."

Online Editors