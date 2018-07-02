GARDAÍ are treating as suspicious the death of a man in Cork.

Gardai investigating 'suspicious' death as body of man discovered in apartment

The body the man was discovered in an apartment off Galway's Lane, not far from Douglas GAA, shortly after 8am Monday morning.

It is understood the man is in his 50s or 60s.

He is believed to have been discovered by a relative who immediately alerted the emergency services.

Paramedics attended the scene where the man was pronounced dead.

The area was immediately sealed off and Douglas Gardai have requested the assistance of Garda Technical Bureau members.

Gardaí notified the Office of the State Pathologist and a full post mortem examination will now be conducted at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The direction of the garda investigation will be determined by the results of the post mortem examination.

Gardaí began door to door inquiries in the area to determine the last known movements of the deceased or if anyone heard or saw anything

suspicious.

More to follow...

Online Editors