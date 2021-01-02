Gardaí investigating suspected shebeen in Limerick

The suspected shebeen in Co Limerick is being investigated by gardaí

Gardaí are investigating a suspected shebeen in Limerick after a number of people were found socialising and drinking alcohol in a former licensed premises.

At around 4pm yesterday, gardaí were alerted to activity at the rear of the premises while conducting patrols in Rathkeale, Co Limerick.

A number of people were seen fleeing the area on foot through a private dwelling.

When gardaí entered the premises a number of individuals socialising and drinking “large amounts of alcohol” were discovered.

The premises is not licensed to trade alcohol. Some individuals were playing cards while two open fires were also lit.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí took details of all persons present. Investigations have commenced into the use of the unlicensed premises for alcohol consumption and breach of Covid-19 Public Health Regulations.

"A file will be prepared and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction.

“Investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí in Newcastlewest are appealing to anyone who may have information on the operation of this premises to contact them on 069 20048 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

Online Editors