Gardaí investigating sex assaults on two teen girls in Sligo

Gardaí are investigating sex assaults on two teenage girls in Sligo.

Separate crime scenes have been sealed-off near Sligo town following the attacks which happened between 8pm and 10pm on Saturday night.

One location at a Gaelic grounds at Ballydoogan was cordoned off, while investigations are also focused on a house less than 1km away.

The two victims, aged in their mid-teens, were sexually assaulted in separate incidents.

It is being investigated if the suspect left Sligo in a taxi after the attacks and was brought to Manorhamilton in Leitrim.

Gardaí have also carried out forensic examinations of the scenes and canvassed CCTV footage of the area.

No arrests have yet been made but sources said that detectives are making good progress in the early stages of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area on Saturday night, or anyone who has information in relation to the incidents, to contact them.

In particular they are asking for anyone who was in the Ballydoogan, Oakfield and Maugheraboy areas of Sligo.

A garda spokesman said they are appealing for people who noticed “any activity which caught their attention, whether they think it may be relevant or not”.

“Any road users who may have been travelling through these areas and who may have dash-cam footage is also asked to make this available to gardaí.

“In addition, gardaí are making an appeal to taxi drivers who were working at the time and who may have taken a fare from Sligo to Manorhamilton, to come forward.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Sligo garda station on 071 915700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station”.

The spokesman added that investigations into “a number of alleged assaults” are ongoing.