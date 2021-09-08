Gardaí investigating serious assault on woman, seek to speak to passerby who caused suspect to flee

An investigation is underway after a woman was seriously assaulted by a man beside Athlone Castle in the midlands town.

The attack took place between 12am and 12.30am beside the castle, on Saturday.

Gardai are appealing for the public to assist with the investigation.

A garda spokesperson said: “The male suspect fled the scene when another male came to the aid of the injured party.

“This male then waited with the female until her friends arrived.

“One man was later arrested in connection with this assault and he is currently being detained at Athlone Garda Station.”

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Athlone Castle adjacent to the River Shannon between 12am and 12:30am on Saturday, 4th September, 2021 and may have witnessed this assault to come forward.

“In particular, Gardaí are anxious to speak to the male who came to the assistance of the injured party and waited with her until her friends arrived,” the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.