GARDAÍ investigating an armed robbery foiled by a hero great-grandfather have seized a number of items in Cork including a black Volkswagen Passat car.

Gardai investigating robbery foiled by hero Denis (84) seize 'significant' items in hunt for armed raiders

The items - seized during a planned operation in Cork - will now be forensically examined as detectives expressed confidence about successfully tracking down the three masked raiders who held up the Glanmire bookmakers store last Saturday.

One Garda source said the seizure of the saloon car was "very significant."

Gardaí are pursuing a primary line of inquiry that those involved in the raid were from the greater Cork area.

All three are believed to be very young - and at least one may have had substantial alcohol consumed in the hours before the raid.

The seizures came as Denis O'Connor (84) admitted he cannot understand all the tributes and fuss over his actions.

Denis, a great-grandfather, modestly insisted he wasn't a hero over his courageous actions last Saturday evening.

He now just wants life to return to normal - and for him to be able to return to the bookmakers shop for "a flutter" without any fuss.

Denis - who turns 85 next November - was instrumental in helping foil an armed raid by three masked robbers, two armed with hammers and one armed with a suspected imitation shotgun, on the Bar One bookmakers branch in Glanmire, Co Cork.

The raiders ran into the branch at 6.30pm last Saturday and demanded cash - two of the raiders threatening the sole staff member on duty, Tim Murphy.

Denis was in the branch with two other customers.

But Denis reacted to being threatened by one of the raiders - and his action in shoving the man triggered panic which resulted in all three robbers fleeing the scene.

Mr Murphy said the actions of Mr O'Connor were incredibly brave.

"It was unbelievable was Denis did - there is no doubt about it, he is a real hero."

But the modest great grandfather steadfastly avoided any further media comment on his heroics - despite a number of community groups indicating they now want to nominate him for bravery awards.

"I thought it was all a joke at the start," Denis said.

But when he saw two of the raiders aggressively confronting Mr Murphy, he immediately realised a full-blown robbery was in progress.

"I didn't really think about it - I just went for it," he said.

"You can either sit down and do nothing or take a stand. I decided to stand up to these people."

Denis' bravery immediately panicked one of the raiders - and distracted a second.

The third raider was then bravely confronted by Mr Murphy.

All three raiders eventually decided to flee the premises and made good their escape in a waiting car, a black Volkswagen Passat.

CCTV security camera footage of the raid went viral on social media when people realised a great grandfather was successfully taking on raiders likely more than 60 years younger than him.

A key segment of the CCTV footage showed one of the raiders stumbling in panic as he fled the shop - and Denis directing a firm kick at the departing robber's backside.

"I keep fit. I go to the gym and a do a bit of swimming," he said.

"I suppose you could say I am fit out."

The pensioner goes to the gym and swimming pool up to four times weekly.

Denis, who is originally from Kiskeam in north Cork, worked in the Cork motor industry for many years and was always proud of his general state of health and fitness.

But he admitted Saturday's robbery passed in a couple of seconds.

"It was all over in a flash - it happened so fast."

Mr O'Connor's family were concerned about what could have happened given that one of the raiders appeared armed with a shotgun.

The pensioner is now due to celebrate his 60th wedding anniversary in 2019.

His wife, Teresa, and other family members were initially very worried for his welfare.

But Denis acknowledged that they were also very proud of him bravely helping out someone in need.

"They were worried for me but they were very proud too."

Gardaí said they are now determined to track down the three raiders.

They suspect that the firearm used was an imitation weapon though they described the incident as "very serious."

Gardaí have appealed for public assistance as detectives admitted they believe CCTV footage will now play a key role in their investigation.

The three raiders all wore gloves and had their faces covered by balaclavas.

However, it is believed the raiders are very young as one man appeared to have the balaclava nervously pulled to the side, partially covering his eyes.

Gardaí have now appealed for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Glanmire, Riverstown or Sallybrook areas between 5pm and 8pm last Saturday to contact them.

Online Editors