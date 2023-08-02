Gardaí investigating robbery and assault of man (20s) in Dublin city centre

Gardaí are investigating a robbery and assault that occurred in Dublin city centre over the weekend.

A man, aged in his 20s, was assaulted by two suspects in Camden Place, Dublin 2, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Personal items were also taken from the injured male during the course of the assault, a garda spokesperson said.

His injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

Investigations are ongoing at this time.

