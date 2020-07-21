Gardai investigating reports horse set on fire in Dublin

The DSPCA tweeted a picture of the rescued horse

Gardai and the Dublin Society for the Protection of Animals (DSPCA) have rescued a horse that appears to have been set on fire in north Dublin.

The horse was found in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Coolock, Co Dublin, with burn injuries on its face and neck.

Its mane and eyelashes have also been burned.

The horse, a young stallion, is being treated at the DSPCA Rescue Centre.

A gardai investigation into the incident is now underway.

No arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01 6664200 or email inspectors@dspca.ie.

