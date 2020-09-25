Gardaí investigating potential racist assault on two teenage boys aged 14 and 15

Gardaí investigating an assault on two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, have appealed for witnesses.

The assault took place on Monday afternoon at around 12.20pm, when the 15-year-old boy was in Eamonn Ceannt Park (Sundrive Park) in Crumlin when he was physically and verbally assaulted by three adult men.

His friend, a 14-year-old boy, attempted to intervene and was also physically and verbally assaulted by one of the men.

The 15-year-old was rushed to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin with non life-threatening injuries, however, his friend did not need treatment for his minor injuries.

It is understood that this is being investigated as a possibly racially motivated incident.

Investigating gardaí have made no arrests and are appealing to the public for witnesses to come forward.

The three male suspects are aged in their early 20s and left the park through Sundrive Road on foot.

One of the men was believed to be wearing a black jacket while the other two males were reported as wearing a dark grey jacket and a blue jacket.

Gardaí at Sundrive Road Garda Station are appealing for any witnesses, or for any person with any information on this incident to come forward.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any individuals that may have camera footage of this incident to make this footage available to gardaí and for any persons that were in the Sundrive Park/Sundrive Road area from 12:15pm to 12:30pm who may have observed the movements of the three male suspects to contact gardaí,” said a Garda spokesperson.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 6666 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”

Online Editors