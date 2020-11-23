Gardaí investigating possible immigration offences as three men found in back of truck in Dublin

Three men were found at the back of a truck in Clondalkin today after coming into the country via Rosslare Port.

The truck arrived in Park West and the three men were discovered when the driver opened the trailer at around 4.20pm.

The men are currently at Ballyfermot Garda station receiving medical attention and the trailer has been detained for technical examination.

Gardaí are now investigating the incident for possible immigration offences.

"This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time," said a garda spokesperson.

