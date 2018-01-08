Gardai investigating murder of Denis Donaldson arrest two

A man in his 40s and another in his 30s are being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Mr Donaldson (55), a Sinn Fein official, was shot dead at an isolated cottage near Glenties in County Donegal in April 2006 following his exposure as a British spy.

Gardai are appealing to any persons who may have information to contact them at the Incident Room at Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.