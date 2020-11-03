Gardaí investigating mass brawl near Dublin city centre where a man was hit with a hatchet

Gardaí are investigating a mass brawl near Dublin city centre this afternoon which saw one man hit in the head with a hatchet.

The savage street attack took place at around 2pm near the Windmill Street area of Dublin, close to Pearse Street.

A number of men, believed to be in their early 20s, were involved with some of those armed with weapons.

Footage capturing the attack has been circulated on social media and shows around a dozen people involved.

At one stage a bicycle is thrown at one man, while another is struck in the head with a hatchet causing him to drop to the ground.

Several punches are also thrown during the portion of the fight captured on video.

It’s understood the incident is linked to the criminal damage of a property nearby and that the individual struck in the head with the hatchet has suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Follow-up inquiries are ongoing both in the south inner city and north inner city.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident that occurred in the Windmill Lane / Creighton Street area of Dublin 2 on 03/11/2020 at approximately 2pm.

“It is reported that an altercation occurred between a group of youths.

“No further information is available at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

Online Editors