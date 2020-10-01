Gardaí investigating links between arson attacks on two Dublin houses

Gardai are investigating if there is a possible link between two separate arson attacks on houses in the Crumlin and Ronanstown areas of Dublin late last night.

One attack was on Kildare Road in Dublin 12, and the other was at a house in the Rowlagh area of Dublin 22.

At around 11.50pm two men were seen by witnesses on the flat roof of an extension to a house on Kildare Road at the junction with Windmill Road, and a fire starting as they fled.

Around 20 minutes later at 12.10am two men were observed by witnesses on the roof of a house at Rowlagh Park 8km away from Kildare Road.

It is suspected they interfered with a skylight and the fire started as they fled.

Both scenes have been preserved and a forensic examination was due to take place by members of the garda technical bureau today.

There were no reports of injuries in either of the fires.

The house in Crumlin that was targeted was previously boarded up and was vacant at the time of the fire.

