Gardaí investigating incident of woman throwing drink on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

A video has circulated online of a woman throwing what appears to be coffee at the Tánaiste in Merrion Square, Dublin.

The woman, who’s wearing a mask, approaches a camera crew Leo Varadkar is talking to, before walking up to Mr Varadkar and throwing a cup of liquid over him.

Mr Varadkar stumbles and looks shocked while the woman, who is carrying a skateboard, runs off.

The Irish Independent has requested a comment from Fine Gael.

Gardaí are investigating the incident involving the Tanaiste which happened at Merrion Square, Dublin 2, at around 3pm today.

No arrests have yet been made and gardai are attempting to identify the woman involved.

Sources said the incident is being treated as an assault and is under investigation by officers based at Pearse Street Garda Station.

