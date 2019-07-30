Gardai investigating incident of 'serious nature' in Courtown Harbour

Gardaí are investigating an incident described to be "of a serious nature" that is reported to have occurred in the very early hours of Sunday morning in Courtown Harbour in Gorey, Co Wexford.

In an appeal for information they have said that the alleged incident is "sensitive" in nature and as such they cannot reveal any further information about it.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly anyone who was in the in the Burrow area between 10pm on 27/07/19 and 2am on 28/07/19 who observed any suspicious behaviour to contact gardaí," the Garda Press Office said in a statement.

The incident to which gardai cannot reveal the nature of is believed to have happened at 12.15am

Investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact gardai in Gorey on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

