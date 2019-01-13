Gardai investigating incident of criminal damage at south Dublin petrol station

Gardai in Terenure are investigating an incident at a filling station in which a driver demolished a petrol pump before leaving the scene.

At 1am this morning a vehicle drove into the Circle K filling station on Fortfield Road in Terenure and crashed into the petrol pump, tearing it from its moorings and leaving it on its side on the ground.

The driver then left the scene without stopping.

A fuel spillage occurred as a result of the incident.

The scene was sealed off by gardai pending a technical examination and for safety reasons.

The mangled pump could be seen this morning lying where it fell.

The petrol station on Fortfield Road in Terenure

Green absorbent material was used to contain the fuel spill and gardai were still at the scene.

A man in his 20s was arrested in a follow-up operation.

Gardai are expected to view CCTV footage from the filling station to establish the sequence of events.

Online Editors